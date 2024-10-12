From the following list of elements—Ar, H, Ga, Al, Ca, Br, Ge, K, O—pick the one that best fits each description. Use each element only once: (a) an alkali metal, (b) an alkaline earth metal, (c) a noble gas, (d) a halogen, (e) a metalloid, (f) a nonmetal listed in group 1A, (g) a metal that forms a 3+ ion, (h) a nonmetal that forms a 2- ion, (i) an element that resembles aluminum.