Hey everyone, let's go ahead and practice naming these compounds. So starting off with a, we have a gcl. Now before we start naming these, let's go ahead and look at our cat eons and are an ions individually. And the reason why we want to do this is because the charge of our caddy on is going to affect the way we name it. And that's because silver is a transition metal. So silver can have more than one possible charge. So to figure out its charge, we need to look at our chlorine. So we know that chlorine has that -1 charge since it's in our group seven a. In order for this compound to be balanced, that must mean silver has a plus one charge. When we name this, it's going to be silver one chloride. So we did note our charge for silver With our Roman numeral one. And the way we name chlorine is that we keep it space name but we changed the ending into ID. Moving on to be, we have see us now we know that Sue is copper and copper again is a transition metal. So we have to look at our sulfur in order to determine its charge. And sulfur is in our group six A. So it has a minus to charge for this to be balanced. It looks like copper must have a plus two charge When we name this, it's going to follow the same naming system where we have copper to sulfide. Lastly looking at our third compound, we have F E B R three. Now we know that iron is also one of our transition metals. And so we need to look at grooming in order to determine its charge. So we know that bromine has that -1 charge since it's in our group seven a. But we can see right here that we have a subscript of three. So that means we needed three of grooming in order to balance out our iron. So to balance this out, it looks like iron must have a plus three charge. When we name this, it's going to be iron three bromide and this is going to be our final answers. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any other questions.

