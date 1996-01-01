General Chemistry
9. Quantum Mechanics
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
Problem
Using Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) a 1.50-mg mosquito moving at a speed of 1.40 m/s if the speed is known to within {0.01 m/s;
