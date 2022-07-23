Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

De Broglie Wavelength The De Broglie wavelength is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics that relates the wavelength of a particle to its momentum. It is given by the formula λ = h/p, where λ is the wavelength, h is Planck's constant, and p is the momentum of the particle. For neutrons, this relationship is crucial for understanding how their wave-like properties can be utilized in diffraction experiments.

Momentum of a Particle Momentum is a vector quantity defined as the product of an object's mass and its velocity (p = mv). In the context of neutron diffraction, the momentum of the neutron is essential for calculating its wavelength. Understanding how to manipulate this relationship allows for the determination of the velocity required to achieve a specific wavelength.