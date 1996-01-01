What is the pressure in atmospheres inside a container of gas
connected to a mercury-filled open-end manometer when the
level in the arm connected to the container is 28.3 cm higher
than the level in the arm open to the atmosphere and the atmospheric
pressure reading outside the apparatus is 1.021 atm?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Pressure Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno