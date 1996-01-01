Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry7. GasesPressure Units
4:14 minutes
Problem 41
Textbook Question

What is the pressure in atmospheres inside a container of gas connected to a mercury-filled open-end manometer when the level in the arm connected to the container is 28.3 cm higher than the level in the arm open to the atmosphere and the atmospheric pressure reading outside the apparatus is 1.021 atm?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
1:15m

Watch next

Master Pressure Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.