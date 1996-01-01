Hello everyone today. You're being given this following problem, compare the inter molecular force between nitrogen and oxygen, using the information given in the table below. So if we look at this table here, if you look at this critical pressure here, the critical pressure between oxygen and nitrogen, we see that oxygen has a much higher critical temperature, critical pressure and temperature. So if you look at the temperature as well, we can see that oxygen has a higher critical pressure and temperature than our nitrogen. And this indicates a much stronger, so it indicates a stronger inter molecular force that's present with an oxygen versus nitrogen. And so we can deduce that oxygen has stronger inter molecular forces. And that is going to be our answer. I hope this helped, and until next time.

