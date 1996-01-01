Hey everyone beginning with this example, we need to identify the correct statement regarding crystalline and amorphous solids. So before we begin we should recall our definition for crystalline and amorphous solids. So we want to recall that for an amorphous solid. We have a disordered array of components within the solid with no definite shape. So they typically consist of irregular shapes and curved surfaces. And so for the definition of a crystalline solid, we want to recall that that has a definite shape and the surfaces intersect at angles. So now that we know the definitions, we want to look at statement A which says that a crystalline solid has constituents that are arranged in random microscopic structure. And we're actually going to correct this because this is actually going to be false because crystalline solids have constituents within them that are highly organized, so they're not random. So we would rule out into choice A. Because we want the correct statements. So moving onto statement be, it says that an amorphous solid is a solid that lacks an ordered internal structure and we would definitely agree with that based on our definition that we recalled. So we can definitely consider B as a potential anti choice. Moving onto anti choice, see it says that clear plastic is an example of a crystalline solid. So we want to recall that plastic will not have a definite shape. We see every day that we have different objects made of different shapes and internal structures that are made from plastic. So we would say that it's actually matching the definition for an amorphous solid. So we can rule out into choi si since it was false. And moving on to D. It says that diamond is an example of an amorphous solid. So we want to recall that diamonds will have a crystalline internal structure. So they're actually going to be crystalline solids that are highly organized with their internal structure. So we can rule out D. As well because it's not true because we know that statement B was not false. We can rule out E. And so that leaves us with B as our final answer choice as the only correct statement regarding crystalline and amorphous solids. So this will complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

Hide transcripts