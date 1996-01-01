Treatment of 1.385 g of an unknown metal M with an excess of aqueous HCl evolved a gas that was found to have a volume of 382.6 mL at 20.0 °C and 755 mm Hg pressure. Heating the reaction mixture to evaporate the water and remaining HCl then gave a white crystalline compound, MClx. After dis- solving the compound in 25.0 g of water, the melting point of
the resulting solution was - 3.53 °C.
(e) What are the formula and molecular weight of MClx?
Verified Solution
