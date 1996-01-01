The mineral wustite is a nonstoichiometric iron oxide with
the empirical formula FexO, where x is a number slightly less
than 1. Wustite can be regarded as an FeO in which some
of the Fe sites are vacant. It has a density of 5.75 g>cm3,
a cubic unit cell with an edge length of 431 pm, and a facecentered
cubic arrangement of oxygen atoms.
(d) Using X rays with a wavelength of 70.93 pm, at what
angle would third-order diffraction be observed from
the planes of atoms that coincide with the faces of the
unit cells? Third-order diffraction means that the value
of n in the Bragg equation is equal to 3.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Crystalline Solids Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno