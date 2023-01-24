Hey everyone in this example we're told that fructose is a base and we to determine whether the statement is correct or incorrect and justify our answer. So what we should recall is that a base often has a negative charge. It also can have at least one lone pair of electrons. And we would recall that the strength of a base is determined by its ability two attract and hold a proton. Our next fact that we should recall is about sugars and we want to call that sugars are neutral substances. So bases often have molecules that have a negative charge or lone pairs, whereas sugars have no charge as a molecule. And so we should recognize that therefore fructose is a sugar Where we have the following formula, which we recall is C6 H 1206. And if we were to draw out the molecule, you can just either look it up in your textbooks or online. You would see that there's no lone pairs and there's no negatively charged atoms in the molecule. And that is due to the fact that fructose is a neutral molecule because it's a sugar. So this would conclude this example where we would say that focus is sugar slash neutral molecule. And so the statement here, fructose is a base is an incorrect statement. So for our final answers, we're going to say that fructose is a base is an incorrect statement and fructose is a sugar and neutral molecule with the following formula below. And that is why that statement given is incorrect. So our final answers are boxed in. I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

Hide transcripts