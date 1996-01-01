Experimental solid-oxide fuel cells that use butane (C4H10) as the fuel have been reported recently. These cells contain composite metal/metal oxide electrodes and a solid metal oxide electrolyte. The cell half-reactions are
(c) How many grams of butane are required to produce a constant current of 10.5 A for 8.00 h? How many liters of gaseous butane at 20 °C and 815 mm Hg pressure are required?
