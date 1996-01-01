On heating a 0.200 g sample of a certain semimetal M in air, the corresponding oxide M2O3 was obtained. When the oxide was dissolved in aqueous acid and titrated with KMnO4, 10.7 mL of 0.100 M MnO4- was required for complete reac- tion. The unbalanced equation is X (b) How many moles of oxide were formed, and how many moles of semimetal were in the initial 0.200 g sample?
