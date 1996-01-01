The molecule shown here is difluoromethane 1CH2F22, which is
used as a refrigerant called R-32. (c) If
the molecule is polar, which of the following describes the direction
of the overall dipole moment vector in the molecule:
(i) from the carbon atom toward a fluorine atom, (ii) from the
carbon atom to a point midway between the fluorine atoms,
(iii) from the carbon atom to a point midway between the hydrogen
atoms, or (iv) from the carbon atom toward a hydrogen
atom?
