Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesMolecular Polarity
1:39 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook Question

The molecule shown here is difluoromethane 1CH2F22, which is used as a refrigerant called R-32. (c) If the molecule is polar, which of the following describes the direction of the overall dipole moment vector in the molecule: (i) from the carbon atom toward a fluorine atom, (ii) from the carbon atom to a point midway between the fluorine atoms, (iii) from the carbon atom to a point midway between the hydrogen atoms, or (iv) from the carbon atom toward a hydrogen atom?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
1:46m

Watch next

Master Molecular Polarity Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.