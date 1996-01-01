Channels
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
Problem
Sodium hydride, NaH, crystallizes in a face-centered cubic unit cell similar to that of NaCl (Figure 12.11). How many Na+ ions touch each H- ion, and how many H- ions touch each Na+ ion?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
The face centered cubic crystal structure and the theoretical density of metals
by Scott Ramsay
70 views
11.3 Structures of Solids | General Chemistry
by Chad's Prep
29 views
Face Centered Cubic Crystal Structure
by LearnWithManim
142 views
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell Concept 1
by Jules Bruno
142 views
Gen Chem II - Lec 6 - Crystal Lattices of Solid Structures
by Jeffrey A Tibbitt
24 views
Unit Cell Chemistry Simple Cubic, Body Centered Cubic, Face Centered Cubic Crystal Lattice Structu
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
50 views
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell Example 1
by Jules Bruno
64 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.