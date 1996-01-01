Gold metal is extracted from its ore by treating the crushed rock with an aerated cyanide solution. The unbalanced equation for the reaction is
(b) Use any of the following data at 25 °C to calculate ∆G° for this reaction at 25 °C: Kf for Au(CN)2- = 6.2 x 10^38, Ka for HCN = 4.9 x 10^-10, and standard reduction potentials are
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Redox Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno