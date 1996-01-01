Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsRedox Reactions
7:55 minutes
Problem 157
Textbook Question

A concentration cell has the same half-reactions at the anode and cathode, but a voltage results from different concentrations in the two electrode compartments. (b) A similar cell has 0.10 M Cu2+ in both compartments. When a stoichiometric amount of ethylenediamine (NH2CH2CH2NH2) is added to one compartment, the measured cell potential is 0.179 V. Calculate the formation constant Kf for the complex ion Cu(NH2CH2CH2CH2)22+. Assume there is no volume change.

