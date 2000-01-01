Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Enter values to calculate molar mass:

Result:

No results yet. Enter a chemical formula above.

How to use the molar mass calculator

1) Type a valid chemical formula (case sensitive for element symbols).
2) Parentheses and nested groups are supported (e.g., Al2(SO4)3).
3) Hydrates with a dot are supported (· or .), e.g., CuSO4·5H2O.
4) Click Calculate Molar Mass to see the breakdown and total.

Key Points

  • Atomic weights are IUPAC-typical values (to 3–4 sig figs).
  • For coursework, use the same atomic weights your class/teacher provides.
  • This tool computes the sum: Σ (countelement × atomic weight).

Formula & Equation Used

Total molar mass (M) is:

M= n(element) × AW(element)
  • n(element): number of atoms of that element in the formula unit
  • AW(element): atomic weight (g/mol)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1:

Find the molar mass of glucose, C6H12O6.

  1. C: 12.011 × 6 = 72.066 g/mol
  2. H: 1.008 × 12 = 12.096 g/mol
  3. O: 15.999 × 6 = 95.994 g/mol
  4. Total = 72.066 + 12.096 + 95.994 = 180.156 g/mol ≈ 180.16 g/mol

Example 2:

Find the molar mass of calcium hydroxide, Ca(OH)2.

  1. Ca: 40.078 × 1 = 40.078 g/mol
  2. O: 15.999 × 2 = 31.998 g/mol
  3. H: 1.008 × 2 = 2.016 g/mol
  4. Total = 40.078 + 31.998 + 2.016 = 74.092 g/mol ≈ 74.09 g/mol

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do hydrates work (e.g., CuSO4·5H2O)?

Yes—use a dot (·) or period (.) between parts. The calculator multiplies each hydrate part correctly.

Q: Are parentheses supported?

Yes. Parentheses and nesting are supported: Al2(SO4)3, Ca(OH)2, etc.

Q: Which atomic weights are used?

Standard IUPAC-style atomic weights (typical table values). For strict grading, match your course’s table.

Subatomic Particles
2. Atoms & Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Isotopes
2. Atoms & Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Periodic Table: Classifications
2. Atoms & Elements
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
2. Atoms & Elements
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Periodic Table: Charges
2. Atoms & Elements
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Calculating Molar Mass
2. Atoms & Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Empirical Formula
3. Chemical Reactions
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Molecular Formula
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
9 problems
Topic
LauraGarcia
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
SI Units
1. Intro to General Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Conversion Factors
1. Intro to General Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Structural Formula
22. Organic Chemistry
2 problems
Topic
Jules
Skeletal Formula
22. Organic Chemistry
2 problems
Topic
Jules
Functional Groups in Chemistry
22. Organic Chemistry
6 problems
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Intro to General Chemistry - Part 1 of 3
7 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Intro to General Chemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Intro to General Chemistry - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 1 of 5
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 2 of 5
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 3 of 5
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 4 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 5 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules