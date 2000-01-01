Conversion: n to = n from × (coeff to / coeff from ).

Molar ratio: for species X and Y, ratio = coeff X : coeff Y .

Q: Do I have to enter grams or moles?

Either is fine. If you enter grams, also provide the molar mass so we can convert to moles.

Q: What if my equation isn’t balanced?

Balance it first. Molar ratios depend on the stoichiometric coefficients from a balanced equation.

Q: Can I get the answer in grams?

Yes—check “Report to mass (g)” and provide the molar mass for the target species.