Enter reaction & known amounts

Product coefficient νₚ is required. If you also provide Mₚ, the calculator will return theoretical grams.

For each reactant, enter name (optional), ν (coefficient), and amount in mol or g. If using grams, provide M (g/mol) to convert.

Show:

Chips prefill ν, amounts, and (optionally) molar masses.

Result:

No results yet. Add reactants, set νₚ, and click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • For each reactant, compute moles n (convert grams via n = m/M as needed), then its extent ξ = n / ν.
  • The smallest extent is the limiting reagent extent ξlim.
  • Theoretical product moles: nP,th = ξlim · νP. If product molar mass is provided, theoretical grams = nP,th · Mₚ.

Formula & Equation Used

Extent per reactant: ξi = ni / νi

Limiting extent: ξlim = min(ξi)

Product moles: nP,th = ξlim · νP

Mass–mole: n = m / M,   m = n·M

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 2H₂ + O₂ → 2H₂O

Given m(H₂)=4.00 g (M=2.016) → n=1.984 mol; m(O₂)=32.0 g (M=31.998) → n=1.000 mol.
ξ(H₂)=1.984/2=0.992; ξ(O₂)=1.000/1=1.000 ⇒ limiting is H₂ (ξ=0.992).
n(H₂O) = ξ·νₚ = 0.992·2 = 1.984 mol; m(H₂O) with M=18.015 → 35.7 g.

Example 2 — N₂ + 3H₂ → 2NH₃ (all in moles)

n(N₂)=0.50, n(H₂)=1.50 ⇒ ξ(N₂)=0.50/1=0.50; ξ(H₂)=1.50/3=0.50 ⇒ tie.
n(NH₃)=0.50·2=1.00 mol; if M=17.031 → m≈17.03 g.

Example 3 — Fe + S → FeS (1:1; mixed units)

m(Fe)=5.60 g (M=55.845) → n=0.1002 mol; n(S)=0.120 mol.
ξ(Fe)=0.1002/1=0.1002 (limiting), ξ(S)=0.120/1=0.120.
n(FeS)=0.1002·1=0.1002 mol; M≈87.91 → m≈8.80 g.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need the product molar mass?

Only if you want theoretical grams; for theoretical moles it’s not required.

Q: What if two reactants tie as limiting?

Then both limit to the same extent; the computed product is the same either way.

Q: Can I enter all reactants in grams?

Yes—just include each molar mass so we can convert to moles.