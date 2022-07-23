Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 37b
Chapter 1, Problem 37b

(b) An experiment requires 45.0 g of ethylene glycol, a liquid whose density is 1.114 g/mL. Rather than weigh the sample on a balance, a chemist chooses to dispense the liquid using a graduated cylinder. What volume of the liquid should he use?

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that a chemical reaction for an experiment needs 53. g of painting. However, the balance in the lab was taken for maintenance and is therefore unavailable. It was decided to use a pipette to measure the painting, calculate the volume needed if the density of plantain is 0.6-6 g per milliliter. So we're going to use the formula density equals mass over volume, and we want to solve for volume. So volume is going to equal mass, divided by density and now plugging in what we know. Our volume Is going to equal 53 0.4 g, divided by zero . ml Which equals .3 Mil leaders. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
