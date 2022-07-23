Chapter 1, Problem 37d
(d) A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?
(a) To identify a liquid substance, a student determined its density. Using a graduated cylinder, she measured out a 45-mL sample of the substance. She then measured the mass of the sample, finding that it weighed 38.5 g. She knew that the substance had to be either isopropyl alcohol 1density 0.785 g/mL2 or toluene (density 0.866 g/mL). What are the calculated density and the probable identity of the substance?
(b) An experiment requires 45.0 g of ethylene glycol, a liquid whose density is 1.114 g/mL. Rather than weigh the sample on a balance, a chemist chooses to dispense the liquid using a graduated cylinder. What volume of the liquid should he use?
(c) Is a graduated cylinder such as that shown in Figure 1.21 likely to afford the accuracy of measurement needed?
(a) After the label fell off a bottle containing a clear liquid believed to be benzene, a chemist measured the density of the liquid to verify its identity. A 25.0-mL portion of the liquid had a mass of 21.95 g. A chemistry handbook lists the density of benzene at 15 °C as 0.8787 g/mL. Is the calculated density in agreement with the tabulated value?
(b) An experiment requires 15.0 g of cyclohexane, whose density at 25 C is 0.7781 g>mL. What volume of cyclohexane should be used?
(c) A spherical ball of lead has a diameter of 5.0 cm. What is the mass of the sphere if lead has a density of 11.34 g>cm3? (The volume of a sphere is 14>32pr3, where r is the radius.)