(b) Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is a gas at room temperature and pressure. However, carbon dioxide can be put under pressure to become a 'supercritical fluid' that is a much safer dry-cleaning agent than tetrachloroethylene. At a certain pressure, the density of supercritical CO 2 is 0.469 g/cm3. What is the mass of a 25.0-mL sample of supercritical CO 2 at this pressure?

