Chapter 1, Problem 38c

(c) A spherical ball of lead has a diameter of 5.0 cm. What is the mass of the sphere if lead has a density of 11.34 g>cm3? (The volume of a sphere is 14>32pr3, where r is the radius.)

Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us the full loring is an al trope of carbon whose molecule consists of carbon atoms connected by single and double bonds. So as to perform a closed structure With few strings of 5 - seven atoms. Buckminster fuel ring is a type of food coloring that has a density of 1.65 g per cm cubed. The diameter of one molecule is 1.1 nanometers. And our goal is to calculate the mass of one molecule of Buckminster fuller ring. So we need to remember that density equals mass divided by volume and the volume of a sphere equals four thirds times pi times are radius cube. So we're going to take this and plug it in for our volume here which gives us density equals mass Divided by 4/3. Hi times are radius cube. Now our diameter is 1. nmeter To get our radius from that. We simply divide by two which equals 0.55 nm. And we need that in centimeters. So we're going to take our 0.55 nanometers and multiply by one m over 10 to the ninth nanometers times 10 squared centimeters over one m. And our nanometers are going to cancel out and our meters are going to cancel out. And that's going to give us 5.5 Times 10 to the negative eight cm. So now we can plug that in. So mass is going to equal density times four thirds pie are cute and mass Will equal the 1.65 grams per centimeter cubed. Given to us in the prompt times four thirds pie times 5.5 Times to the negative eight cm Q, And that equals 1.15 times to the -21 g. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
(d) A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?

(a) After the label fell off a bottle containing a clear liquid believed to be benzene, a chemist measured the density of the liquid to verify its identity. A 25.0-mL portion of the liquid had a mass of 21.95 g. A chemistry handbook lists the density of benzene at 15 °C as 0.8787 g/mL. Is the calculated density in agreement with the tabulated value?

(b) An experiment requires 15.0 g of cyclohexane, whose density at 25 C is 0.7781 g>mL. What volume of cyclohexane should be used?

If on a certain year, an estimated amount of 4 million metric tons (1 metric ton = 1000 kg) of nitrous oxide 1N2O2 was emitted worldwide due to agricultural activities, express this mass of N2O in grams without exponential notation, using an appropriate metric prefix.
Use of the British thermal unit (Btu) is common in some types of engineering work. A Btu is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of 1 lb of water by 1°F. Calculate the number of joules in a Btu.

A watt is a measure of power (the rate of energy change) equal to 1 J/s. (b) An adult person radiates heat to the surroundings at about the same rate as a 100-watt electric incandescent light bulb. What is the total amount of energy in kcal radiated to the surroundings by an adult over a 24 h period?

