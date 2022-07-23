Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 60d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 60d

(d) In March 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground and spilled 240,000 barrels of crude petroleum off the coast of Alaska. One barrel of petroleum is equal to 42 gal. How many liters of petroleum were spilled?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the oil tanker Tasman Spirit was carrying about 28,000 registered tons of crude oil When it ran aground at Clifton's beach in Karachi Pakistan on July 27, 2003. The ship spilled about 11,200 registered tons of crude oil into the Arabian Sea Converts his volume into m3. So we need to remember that one registered ton equals 100 B cubed and one m Equals 3.28 ft. Now that we have our conversion factors, we can put it into an equation. So we're going to start off with our 11, register tens And we're going to multiply that by 100 ft Cube Over one registered ton. And then we're going to multiply that by one m over 3.28 ft. And this whole thing is going to be cute and our registered tons are going to cancel out and our feet cubed are going to cancel out, leaving us with meters cubed And 31,000 equals 31, 739 meters cubed. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) If an automobile is able to travel 400 km on 47.3 L of gasoline, what is the gas mileage in miles per gallon?

636
views
Textbook Question

(d) When the coffee is brewed according to directions, a pound of coffee beans yields 50 cups of coffee (4 cups = 1 qt). How many kg of coffee are required to produce 200 cups of coffee?

954
views
Textbook Question

(a) If an electric car is capable of going 225 km on a single charge, how many charges will it need to travel from Seattle, Washington, to San Diego, California, a distance of 1257 mi, assuming that the trip begins with a full charge?

618
views
Textbook Question
The density of air at ordinary atmospheric pressure and 25 C is 1.19 g/L. What is the mass, in kilograms, of the air in a room that measures 4.5 m * 5.0 m * 2.5 m?
5706
views
Textbook Question

Gold can be hammered into extremely thin sheets called gold leaf. An architect wants to cover a 30 m x 25 m ceiling with gold leaf that is twelve-millionths of a centimeter thick. The density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3, and gold costs $1654 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 g). How much will it cost the architect to buy the necessary gold?

1591
views
Textbook Question

A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 70 kg. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many meters of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume V = πr2h, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)

1009
views