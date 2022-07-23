Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 28
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 28

For each of the following processes, does the potential energy of the object(s) increase or decrease? (b) Water is pumped from ground level to the reservoir of a water tower 30 m above the ground.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem, we're told water from a waterfall drops from the top of the hill into the pool below. Does the potential energy increase or decrease in this scenario? Let's start off by defining what is potential energy. So potential energy is equal to mass times gravity, times height. So the two variables we're going to want to compare here is potential energy and height. We're told that water is falling from the top of the hill into the pool below. So we have a decrease in height. When we look at our equation, potential energy and height are directly proportional. So if we have a decrease in height, it's going to lead to a decrease in potential energy and the same as vice versa. Okay. But here, because the water is falling from the top of the hill into the pool below, it means our height is decreasing and because of that we're going to have a decrease in potential energy which is going to be the answer to this problem. So we have a decrease and potential energy in this particular scenario. Okay, so that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Calculate the kinetic energy, in joules, of a 15-g bullet moving at 120 m/s.

696
views
Textbook Question

Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (a) This is an example of potential energy being converted into what form of energy?

524
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (b) Does the potential energy of the two particles prior to release increase or decrease as the distance between them is increased.

1015
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

What is the kinetic energy and velocity of the aluminum sphere in Problem 1.4 at the moment it hits the ground? (Assume that energy is conserved during the fall and that 100% of the sphere's initial potential energy is converted to kinetic energy by the time impact occurs.)

423
views
Textbook Question

Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (a) 3 terameters (tm)

633
views
Textbook Question

Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (b) 2.5 femtoseconds (fs)

528
views
1
rank