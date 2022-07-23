Chapter 1, Problem 31a
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (a) 3 terameters (tm)
Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (b) Does the potential energy of the two particles prior to release increase or decrease as the distance between them is increased.
For each of the following processes, does the potential energy of the object(s) increase or decrease? (b) Water is pumped from ground level to the reservoir of a water tower 30 m above the ground.
What is the kinetic energy and velocity of the aluminum sphere in Problem 1.4 at the moment it hits the ground? (Assume that energy is conserved during the fall and that 100% of the sphere's initial potential energy is converted to kinetic energy by the time impact occurs.)
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (b) 2.5 femtoseconds (fs)
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (d) 8.3 megagrams (mg).
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (c) 1.828 * 10-3 s