Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Notation Exponential notation is a mathematical way to express numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten. It simplifies the representation of very large or very small numbers, making calculations easier. For example, 2.5 can be expressed as 2.5 x 10^0, while smaller units like femtoseconds can be represented using negative exponents. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 Standard Notation to Scientific Notation

Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are standardized terms used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system. For instance, 'femto-' represents 10^-15, indicating one quadrillionth of a unit. Understanding these prefixes is essential for converting measurements into exponential notation, as they provide a clear framework for interpreting and manipulating different scales. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes Usage