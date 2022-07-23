Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 31b,c
Chapter 1, Problem 31b,c

Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (b) 2.5 femtoseconds (fs) (c) 57 micrometers (mm)

1
Understand that 'femto' is a metric prefix that represents \(10^{-15}\).
Identify the given value: 2.5 femtoseconds (fs).
Replace the 'femto' prefix with its exponential equivalent: \(2.5 \times 10^{-15}\) seconds.
Express the value in exponential notation: \(2.5 \times 10^{-15}\) s.
Verify that the conversion from femtoseconds to seconds using the exponential notation is correct.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Notation

Exponential notation is a mathematical way to express numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten. It simplifies the representation of very large or very small numbers, making calculations easier. For example, 2.5 can be expressed as 2.5 x 10^0, while smaller units like femtoseconds can be represented using negative exponents.
Standard Notation to Scientific Notation

Metric Prefixes

Metric prefixes are standardized terms used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system. For instance, 'femto-' represents 10^-15, indicating one quadrillionth of a unit. Understanding these prefixes is essential for converting measurements into exponential notation, as they provide a clear framework for interpreting and manipulating different scales.
Metric Prefixes Usage

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another while maintaining the same quantity. In the context of the question, converting 2.5 femtoseconds into exponential notation requires recognizing the relationship between femtoseconds and seconds, allowing for accurate representation of time intervals in a more manageable form.
Conversion Factors
