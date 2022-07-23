Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coulomb's Law Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two charged particles. It states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. For two positively charged particles, this means that as they are brought closer together, the repulsive force increases, which affects their potential energy. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Coulomb's Law Concept 2

Potential Energy in Electric Fields The potential energy of charged particles in an electric field is related to their positions relative to each other. For two like charges, potential energy increases as the distance between them decreases due to the work done against the electric force to separate them. Conversely, as the distance increases, the potential energy decreases, indicating that the system becomes more stable. Recommended video: Guided course 00:34 00:34 Kinetic & Potential Energy