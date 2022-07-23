A silvery metal is put inside a beaker of water. Bubbles form on the surface of the metal and it dissolves gradually. (a) Is this an example of a chemical or a physical change?
Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (b) Does the potential energy of the two particles prior to release increase or decrease as the distance between them is increased.
Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Potential Energy in Electric Fields
Energy Conservation
(a) Calculate the kinetic energy, in joules, of a 15-g bullet moving at 120 m/s.
Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (a) This is an example of potential energy being converted into what form of energy?
For each of the following processes, does the potential energy of the object(s) increase or decrease? (b) Water is pumped from ground level to the reservoir of a water tower 30 m above the ground.
What is the kinetic energy and velocity of the aluminum sphere in Problem 1.4 at the moment it hits the ground? (Assume that energy is conserved during the fall and that 100% of the sphere's initial potential energy is converted to kinetic energy by the time impact occurs.)
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (a) 3 terameters (tm)