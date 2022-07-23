Chapter 1, Problem 6

Identify each of the following as measurements of length, area, volume, mass, density, time, or temperature: (a) 25 ps, (b) 374.2 mg, (c) 77 K, (d) 100,000 km2, (e) 1.06 mm, (f) 16 nm2, (g) -78 °C, (h) 2.56 g>cm3, (i) 28 cm3.

