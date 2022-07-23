Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 70
Chapter 1, Problem 70

Is the use of significant figures in each of the following statements appropriate? (a) The 2005 circulation of National Geographic was 7,812,564.

Hello, everyone today. We're being asked to determine if the following statement has a proper use of significant figures. So the statement reads. The 67th issue of the journal was read by 9,000,000, people. As it turns out, the exact number of people who read the journal cannot actually be determined with exact precision of about one p p. M. A person per million. So therefore, the answer is no, I hope this helped, and until next time.
