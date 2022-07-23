Chapter 1, Problem 71f
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? (f) ms-1
Two students determine the percentage of lead in a sample as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 22.52%. The students' results for three determinations are as follows: (1) 22.52, 22.48, 22.54 (2) 22.64, 22.58, 22.62 (b) Precision can be judged by examining the average of the deviations from the average value for that data set. (Calculate the average value for each data set; then calculate the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the average.) Which set is more precise?
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? (a) m3
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? (g) Pa.
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (a) acceleration = distance/time2
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (e) power = work/time