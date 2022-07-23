Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown 14th Edition Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement Problem 71f
Chapter 1, Problem 71f

What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? (f) ms-1

Hi everyone here, We have a question asking us to identify the quantity volume unit indicates moles. The S. I. Base unit for amount of substance is moles. So our answer here is amount of substance. Thank you for watching. Bye.
