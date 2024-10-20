Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 62
Chapter 1, Problem 62

The indoor concentration of ozone above 300 mg/m³ is considered to be unhealthy. What mass of ozone in grams is present in a room measuring 3.2 m × 2.8 m × 4.1 m?

1
Calculate the volume of the room by multiplying its dimensions: \(3.2 \, \text{m} \times 2.8 \, \text{m} \times 4.1 \, \text{m}\).
Convert the volume from cubic meters to cubic decimeters (liters) since 1 m³ = 1000 dm³.
Use the given concentration of ozone, 300 mg/m³, to find the total mass of ozone in milligrams by multiplying the concentration by the volume of the room in cubic meters.
Convert the mass of ozone from milligrams to grams by dividing by 1000, since 1 g = 1000 mg.
Summarize the steps to ensure the mass of ozone in grams is calculated correctly based on the room's volume and the given concentration.
