Brown 14th Edition Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement Problem 84
Chapter 1, Problem 84

Saline solution used in hospital contains 0.9% sodium chloride by mass. Calculate the number of grams of sodium chloride in 0.5 gal of saline solution if the solution has a density of 1.01 g/mL.

you have the dead sea With the salinity of around 34%. We're gonna assume the salinity is pretending to sodium chloride present by mass. And I asked calculate the grams of sodium chloride in 30 gallons of seawater, sending a density of 1.24 g per milliliter. We know that the mass percent is the mass of an element divided by the mass of the compound Times 100%. We need to first convert from gallons of seawater two g of seawater. You have 30 gallons And in one gallon You have 3. L. And in one leader live 1000 male leaders. Then we have our density, which is 1.24 grams. Her one male leader. We're gonna get 140,000 188 grams of seawater. So now we need to find the mass of sodium chloride in seawater. Using a mass percent equation, we're gonna have the mass percent sodium chloride equal to the mass of sodium chloride about by the mass of seawater Times 100%. We have 34 percent. He goes, X 140988 grams Times 100%. We're gonna have Times 140988g because X Times 100%. And we can divide both sides by 100%. Please give us x. It was 47,000 935 .92g. It's going to be 4.79 Times 10 to the four grams. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
Two spheres of equal volume are placed on the scales as shown. a. Which one is more dense?

Water has a density of 0.997 g/cm3 at 25 °C; ice has a density of 0.917 g/cm3 at -10 °C. (a) If a soft-drink bottle whose volume is 1.50 L is completely filled with water and then frozen to -10 °C, what volume does the ice occupy? (b) Can the ice be contained within the bottle?

A 32.65-g sample of a solid is placed in a flask. Toluene, in which the solid is insoluble, is added to the flask so that the total volume of solid and liquid together is 50.00 mL. The solid and toluene together weigh 58.58 g. The density of toluene at the temperature of the experiment is 0.864 g/mL. What is the density of the solid?

A 40-lb container of peat moss measures 14 * 20 * 30 in. A 40-lb container of topsoil has a volume of 1.9 gal. (b) How many bags of peat moss are needed to cover an area measuring 15.0 ft * 20.0 ft to a depth of 3.0 in.?
The total rate at which power is used by humans worldwide is approximately 15 TW (terawatts). The solar flux averaged over the sunlit half of Earth is 680 W>m2 (assuming no clouds). The area of Earth's disc as seen from the Sun is 1.28 * 1014 m2. The surface area of Earth is approximately 197,000,000 square miles. How much of Earth's surface would we need to cover with solar energy collectors to power the planet for use by all humans? Assume that the solar energy collectors can convert only 10% of the available sunlight into useful power
Gold is alloyed (mixed) with other metals to increase its hardness in making jewelry. (b) The relative amount of gold in an alloy is commonly expressed in units of carats. Pure gold is 24 carat, and the percentage of gold in an alloy is given as a percentage of this value. For example, an alloy that is 50% gold is 12 carat. State the purity of the gold jewelry in carats.

