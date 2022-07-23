Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 15a
Chapter 10, Problem 15a

A person weighing 75 kg is standing on a threelegged stool. The stool momentarily tilts so that the entire weight is on one foot. If the contact area of each foot is 5.0 cm2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in (a) bars

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that a sample of gas is held inside a cylinder equipped with a movable piston that has an area of 0.720 m squared. If a mass of 8.42 kg is pushing down on the piston, calculate the pressure exerted on the gas in bars so we know that pressure equals force over area and force equals mass times acceleration and our acceleration is 9. meters per second squared. So our force is going to equal 8.42 kg Times 9.8 meters per second squared, And that equals .516 kg times meter per second square And that equals 82 . Newtons. So our pressure is going to equal 82.516 Newtons Divided by 0. meter squared, And that equals 0.60 newtons per meter squared, Which equals .60 Pascal's one bar Equals to the 5th pascal's. So our pressure is going to equal 0.60 pascal's times one bar over 10 to the 5th Pascal's and our pascal's are canceling out And that gives us 1.15 Times 10 to the -3 bars. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
