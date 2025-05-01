A person weighing 75 kg is standing on a threelegged stool. The stool momentarily tilts so that the entire weight is on one foot. If the contact area of each foot is 5.0 cm2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in (a) bars
A person weighing 75 kg is standing on a threelegged stool. The stool momentarily tilts so that the entire weight is on one foot. If the contact area of each foot is 5.0 cm2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in (b) atmospheres
Key Concepts
Pressure
Units of Pressure
Weight and Force
(b) What pressure, in atmospheres, is exerted on the body of a diver if she is 10 m below the surface of the water when the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa? Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2
A person weighing 75 kg is standing on a threelegged stool. The stool momentarily tilts so that the entire weight is on one foot. If the contact area of each foot is 5.0 cm2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in (c) pounds per square inch
(b) Which units are appropriate for expressing atmospheric pressures, N, Pa, atm, kg/m2?
(c) Which is most likely to be a gas at room temperature and ordinary atmospheric pressure, F2, Br2, K2O?
(a) How high in meters must a column of ethanol be to exert a pressure equal to that of a 100-mm column of mercury? The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL, whereas that of mercury is 13.6 g/mL. Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2.