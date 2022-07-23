Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 15c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 15c

A person weighing 75 kg is standing on a threelegged stool. The stool momentarily tilts so that the entire weight is on one foot. If the contact area of each foot is 5.0 cm2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in (c) pounds per square inch

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us that a sample of gas is held inside a cylinder equipped with a movable piston that has an area of 0.720 m squared. If a mass of 8.42 kg is pushing down on the piston, calculate the pressure exerted on the gas and pounds per square inch. So we know that pressure equals force divided by area and one kg Equals £2.205. And with this information we can calculate the force. So m is going to equal 8. kilograms Times 2. lb over one kg. And our kilograms are going to cancel out. And that gives us 18. £61. And again, that is our force. Now we need to know that one cm equals 10 To the negative 2nd m and one inch Equals 2.54 cm. And now we can calculate the area. So the area is going to equal 0.720 m squared, times one centimeter Over 10 to the negative 2nd m. And that is all squared times one inch Over 2.54 cm and that is all squared. So our meters are canceling out and our centimeters are canceling out leaving us with inches And that gives us 1,116" squared. So now we can calculate for our pressure. So our pressure is going to equal .5661 pounds. And we're going to divide that by 1,116 inches squared, And that equals 0. pounds per inch squared. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) Which units are appropriate for expressing atmospheric pressures, N, Pa, atm, kg>m2?

511
views
Textbook Question

(c) Which is most likely to be a gas at room temperature and ordinary atmospheric pressure, F2, Br2, K2O

1182
views
Textbook Question

A person weighing 75 kg is standing on a threelegged stool. The stool momentarily tilts so that the entire weight is on one foot. If the contact area of each foot is 5.0 cm2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in (a) bars

386
views
Textbook Question

A set of bookshelves rests on a hard floor surface on four legs, each having a cross-sectional dimension of 3.0 x 4.1 in contact with the floor. The total mass of the shelves plus the books stacked on them is 266 kg.

Calculate the pressure in pascals exerted by the shelf footings on the surface.

276
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

(a) How high in meters must a column of ethanol be to exert a pressure equal to that of a 100-mm column of mercury? The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL, whereas that of mercury is 13.6 g/mL. Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2.

598
views
Textbook Question

(b) What pressure, in atmospheres, is exerted on the body of a diver if she is 10 m below the surface of the water when the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa? Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2

1814
views