Chapter 10, Problem 18a
(a) The compound 1-iodododecane is a nonvolatile liquid with a density of 1.20 g>mL. The density of mercury is 13.6 g>mL. What do you predict for the height of a barometer column based on 1-iodododecane, when the atmospheric pressure is 749 torr?
A set of bookshelves rests on a hard floor surface on four legs, each having a cross-sectional dimension of 3.0 x 4.1 in contact with the floor. The total mass of the shelves plus the books stacked on them is 266 kg.
Calculate the pressure in pascals exerted by the shelf footings on the surface.
(a) How high in meters must a column of ethanol be to exert a pressure equal to that of a 100-mm column of mercury? The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL, whereas that of mercury is 13.6 g/mL. Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2.
(b) What pressure, in atmospheres, is exerted on the body of a diver if she is 10 m below the surface of the water when the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa? Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2
The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (c) pascals.
The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (d) bars.
The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (e) psi.