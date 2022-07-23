Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 19c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 19c

The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (c) pascals.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to convert the pressure 715. tours to Pascal's. So we need to conversion factors and that is one atmosphere Equals 760 tour and one atmosphere Equals 101,000 Pascal's. And now that we have our conversion factors, we can make that into an equation. So we're starting out with our 715.2 tours and we're going to multiply that by one atmosphere Over 760 tour, We're going to multiply that by our 100, 1325 Pascal's over one atmosphere and our tour are canceling out and our atmosphere are canceling out, leaving us with pascal's And that equals 95, 352. And if we want to put that into scientific notation, we're going to move the decimal place 12 3, 4 places to the lift. So that would be nine 54 Times 10 to the 4th. We have a four here instead of R3 because if we look at our three, if we look to the right of it, it is a five. So that means we have to round up. So our final answer here is 9.54 times to the 4th. Thank you for watching. Bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) How high in meters must a column of ethanol be to exert a pressure equal to that of a 100-mm column of mercury? The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL, whereas that of mercury is 13.6 g/mL. Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2.

598
views
Textbook Question

(b) What pressure, in atmospheres, is exerted on the body of a diver if she is 10 m below the surface of the water when the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa? Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2

1814
views
Textbook Question

(a) The compound 1-iodododecane is a nonvolatile liquid with a density of 1.20 g>mL. The density of mercury is 13.6 g>mL. What do you predict for the height of a barometer column based on 1-iodododecane, when the atmospheric pressure is 749 torr?

654
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (d) bars.

822
views
Textbook Question

The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (e) psi.

476
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.685 bar to kilopascals

396
views