Chapter 10, Problem 60
Acetylene gas, C2H21g2, can be prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide with water: CaC21s2 + 2 H2O1l2¡Ca1OH221aq2 + C2H21g2 Calculate the volume of C2H2 that is collected over water at 23 °C by reaction of 1.524 g of CaC2 if the total pressure of the gas is 100.4 kPa. (The vapor pressure of water is tabulated in Appendix B.)
Both Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were avid balloonists. In his original flight in 1783, Jacques Charles used a balloon that contained approximately 31,150 L of H2. He generated the H2 using the reaction between iron and hydrochloric acid: Fe1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2 ¡ FeCl21aq2 + H21g2 How many kilograms of iron were needed to produce this volume of H2 if the temperature was 22 °C?
Consider a mixture of two gases, A and B, confined in a closed vessel. A quantity of a third gas, C, is added to the same vessel at the same temperature. How does the addition of gas C affect the following: (a) the partial pressure of gas A?
The atmospheric concentration of CO2 gas is presently 407 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 407 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are CO2). What is the mole fraction of CO2 in the atmosphere?.