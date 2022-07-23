Chapter 10, Problem 37b

(b) The adult blue whale has a lung capacity of 5.0 * 103 L. Calculate the mass of air (assume an average molar mass of 28.98 g>mol) contained in an adult blue whale's lungs at 0.0 °C and 101.33 kPa, assuming the air behaves ideally.

