Ch.10 - Gases
Brown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 37b
Chapter 10, Problem 37b
(b) The adult blue whale has a lung capacity of 5.0 * 103 L. Calculate the mass of air (assume an average molar mass of 28.98 g>mol) contained in an adult blue whale's lungs at 0.0 °C and 101.33 kPa, assuming the air behaves ideally.
