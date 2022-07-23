Chapter 10, Problem 38b

(b) Carbon dioxide makes up approximately 0.04% of Earth's atmosphere. If you collect a 2.0-L sample from the atmosphere at sea level (101.33 kPa) on a warm day 127 °C2, how many CO2 molecules are in your sample?

