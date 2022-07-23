Chapter 10, Problem 38b
(b) Carbon dioxide makes up approximately 0.04% of Earth's atmosphere. If you collect a 2.0-L sample from the atmosphere at sea level (101.33 kPa) on a warm day 127 °C2, how many CO2 molecules are in your sample?
(a) Calculate the number of molecules in a deep breath of air whose volume is 2.25 L at body temperature, 37 °C, and a pressure of 97.99 kPa.
(b) The adult blue whale has a lung capacity of 5.0 * 103 L. Calculate the mass of air (assume an average molar mass of 28.98 g>mol) contained in an adult blue whale's lungs at 0.0 °C and 101.33 kPa, assuming the air behaves ideally.
(a) If the pressure exerted by ozone, O3, in the stratosphere is 304 Pa and the temperature is 250 K, how many ozone molecules are in a liter?
An aerosol spray can with a volume of 125 mL contains 1.30 g of propane gas (C3H8) as a propellant. (a) If the can is at 25 °C, what is the pressure in the can?
An aerosol spray can with a volume of 125 mL contains 1.30 g of propane gas (C3H8) as a propellant. (c) The can's label says that exposure to temperatures above 50 °C may cause the can to burst. What is the pressure in the can at this temperature?