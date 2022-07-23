Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 29d
Chapter 10, Problem 29d
(d) If you measure pressure in bars instead of atmospheres, calculate the corresponding value of R in L-bar/mol-K.
