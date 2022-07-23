Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 29b

(b) What is the molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?

Hey everyone in this example, we need to calculate moles of gas present. If the unknown gas has a volume of 60.5 liters at standard temperature and pressure, we should recall that at standard temperature and pressure for any gas. We have 22.4 l Permal of that gas. And so what we're going to do is use this as a conversion factor so that we can take our volume from the prompt 60.5 l And we can cancel out leaders by plugging in the 22.4 L of Gas at standard temperature and pressure for one mole of gas at standard temperature and pressure. And so this allows us to cancel our units of leaders leaving us with moles, which is what we want to answer this question And we're going to get a value equal to 2.70 moles of our gas present. So this is going to complete this example as our final answer. I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
