Chapter 10, Problem 31

Suppose you are given two 2-L flasks and told that one contains a gas of molar mass 28, the other a gas of molar mass 56, both at the same temperature and pressure. The mass of gas in the flask A is 1.0 g and the mass of gas in the flask B is 2.0 g. Which flask contains the gas of molar mass 28, and which contains the gas of molar mass 56?

