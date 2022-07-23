Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 117b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 117b

Large amounts of nitrogen gas are used in the manufacture of ammonia, principally for use in fertilizers. Suppose 120.00 kg of N21g2 is stored in a 1100.0-L metal cylinder at 280 °C. (b) By using the data in Table 10.3, calculate the pressure of the gas according to the van der Waals equation.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem, we're being asked to calculate the pressure in a 500 liter industrial tank containing 322.4 kg of oxygen at 25°C using the Vander Wal's equation. Okay, so we want to calculate pressure and the Vander wal's equation is P is equal to N R T Over V -9B minus a times and squared over V squared. Okay, So P is our pressure and his moles are is our gas constant. T is our temperature, V is volume. And is our moles again, B is our Vander wal's constant for gas molecules. So is A and is our moles as we said, and V is our volume. So let's go ahead and write out what we know, solve for what we don't know and then plug this all into our equation. So the first thing that we need to know is N. N. is our moles. So the problem tells us that we have 322 0.4 kg of oxygen. We need to convert this kilograms of oxygen two moles of oxygen and we can do that by using the molar mass of oxygen. However molar masses in grams. So we need to convert this kilograms two g. So in one kg we have 1000 g. Okay, so now our units of kilograms cancel and we need to go from grams of 022 moles of 02. And we can do that using molar mass. So one mole of 02. So we have two oxygen's here. And so the mass of two oxygen's is 32 g of oxygen. Okay, so our grams of oxygen cancel and we're left with moles of oxygen. So let's solve for that. And when we do we get N. Is equal to 10, malls Of 0. 2. Okay, so we have our n. Alright, our is our universal gas constant. This is something that we should know. It is 0. leaders times atmosphere over more times kelvin R. T. is temperature because our gas constant has the unit for temperature in Kelvin. We're told in the problem that our temperature is 25°C. So we need to convert this to Kelvin by adding 273.15. When we do that, we get a temperature in kelvin Of 298.15 Calvin. Okay, we said V is our volume. They tell us we have a 5000 leader industrial tank. Our unit leader here is perfect. We don't need to convert anything so we can leave that as is so for our Vander wal's constants for gas molecules, we need to look up the values for A and B. So our gas is oxygen gas. And when we refer to the the table Or look up the value, the B constant for oxygen gas is 0. 3184 leaders Permal And are a constant is equal to 1.36 leader squared times A. T. M over mole squared. Okay, so these are all of our values for the units and our Van der Waals equation. So now what we can do is plug it all in and solve for pressure. Okay, so let's go ahead and do that. So our pressure is going to equal N R T. So let's do that first. So we get 10, 75 moles times are 0. leaders times A. T. M over times Calvin times T To 98.15 Kelvin. This is all over v minus N. B. So we have 505,000 leaders minus and times be So we have our N is our moles 10,075. Malls times are be constant, Which is zero leaders over. Okay, and this is going to be minus A. R.A. 1.36. Leader square times A T. M. Over more squared. So this is minus eight times N squared over V squared. So our moles squared 10075. Most of Yeah, so this is moles squared over. So don't forget to square that 10,075 over our volume squared. So 5000 leaders squared. Okay, so once we plug all of that in to our calculator, we're going to get a final answer of 4:47. A T. M. Okay, and this is going to be our final answer for this problem. This is the pressure that's going to be in this industrial tank using the Vander Waals equation. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (f) Which one would effuse more rapidly than N2?

471
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (g) Which one would have the largest van der Waals b parameter?

682
views
Textbook Question
It turns out that the van der Waals constant b equals four times the total volume actually occupied by the molecules of a mole of gas. Using this figure, calculate the fraction of the volume in a container actually occupied by Ar atoms (b) at 20.27 MPa pressure and 0 °C. (Assume for simplicity that the ideal-gas equation still holds.)
1405
views
Textbook Question

Cyclopropane, a gas used with oxygen as a general anesthetic, is composed of 85.7% C and 14.3% H by mass. (a) If 1.56 g of cyclopropane has a volume of 1.00 L at 99.7 kPa and 50.0 °C, what is the molecular formula of cyclopropane?

1379
views
Textbook Question

An herbicide is found to contain only C, H, N, and Cl. The complete combustion of a 100.0-mg sample of the herbicide in excess oxygen produces 83.16 mL of CO2 and 73.30 mL of H2O vapor expressed at STP. A separate analysis shows that the sample also contains 16.44 mg of Cl. (b) Calculate its empirical formula.

1707
views
Textbook Question

An herbicide is found to contain only C, H, N, and Cl. The complete combustion of a 100.0-mg sample of the herbicide in excess oxygen produces 83.16 mL of CO2 and 73.30 mL of H2O vapor expressed at STP. A separate analysis shows that the sample also contains 16.44 mg of Cl. (c) What other information would you need to know about this compound to calculate its true molecular formula?

677
views