It turns out that the van der Waals constant b equals four times the total volume actually occupied by the molecules of a mole of gas. Using this figure, calculate the fraction of the volume in a container actually occupied by Ar atoms (b) at 20.27 MPa pressure and 0 °C. (Assume for simplicity that the ideal-gas equation still holds.)

