Chapter 10, Problem 118a

Cyclopropane, a gas used with oxygen as a general anesthetic, is composed of 85.7% C and 14.3% H by mass. (a) If 1.56 g of cyclopropane has a volume of 1.00 L at 99.7 kPa and 50.0 °C, what is the molecular formula of cyclopropane?

Verified Solution

