Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 48
Chapter 10, Problem 48

Rank the following gases and vapors from least dense to most dense at 101.33 kPa and 298 K: water vapor 1H2O1g22, nitrogen 1N22, hydrogen sulfide 1H2S2.

everyone in this example, we're told that at 1.5 a t. M. S. And 300 kelvin's to arrange the given gasses, hydrogen gas, neon gas and methane gas by decreasing density. So we're listing them in descending order. We want to recall our ideal gas equation, pressure times well equal to the molds of our gas times, the gas constant R times temperature, which we can also recall that we can re interpret this as pressure times volume equal to the mass of our gas times, the gas constant R. Times temperature and divided by the molar mass of our gas. Because this question focuses on density. We can recognize that we can replace our PV portion of our ideal gas equation with the symbol for row, which stands for density. And we're going to set this equal to the pressure times polarity of our gas and then divided by the gas constant R times temperature. And writing this relationship out, we would recognize that there's a direct relationship with density and molar mass of our gas because they're both in the numerator. And so that would mean that we can assume as our molar mass is increasing in value. That would therefore also increase our density value for our given gas. So what we're going to do is make note of our solar masses for each of our gasses. So, for H. Two from the periodic table, we see it has a molar mass of two point oh two g per mole For our neon gas from the periodic table. We see it has a molar mass of 20.18 g per mole. And then for methane gas, we see that it has a molar mass equal to a value of 30.08. And sorry, let's just scoot this over. So it has a value of 30.08 g per mole as a smaller mass from the periodic table. And so because we want to list by decreasing density, we're going to start off with the gas that has the highest moller mass because we know that that corresponds to the highest density value. And so that would correspond to our ethane gas, which had the highest molar mass at 30.8 g per mole. And so therefore our methane gas has the highest density. So we want to list by decreasing density. So we're going to list out our second highest density gas next. And that's going to correspond to the second highest molar mass, which comes from our adam neon At 20.18 g from also will this neon next. And then that leaves us with H2 gas as the gas with the lowest density because it also had the lowest molar mass. And so, to complete this example, our final answer is going to be the ranking here that we've outlined which lists our given gasses in order of decreasing density
In an experiment reported in the scientific literature, male cockroaches were made to run at different speeds on a miniature treadmill while their oxygen consumption was measured. In 30 minutes the average cockroach (running at 0.08 km/h) consumed 1.0 mL of O2 at 101.33 kPa pressure and 20 °C per gram of insect mass. (a) How many moles of O2 would be consumed in 1 day by a 6.3-g cockroach moving at this speed?

The physical fitness of athletes is measured by 'VO2 max,' which is the maximum volume of oxygen consumed by an individual during incremental exercise (for example, on a treadmill). An average male has a VO2 max of 45 mL O2/kg body mass/min, but a world-class male athlete can have a VO2 max reading of 88.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (a) Calculate the volume of oxygen, in mL, consumed in 1 hr by an average man who weighs 85 kg and has a VO2 max reading of 47.5 mL O2/kg body mass/min.

Rank the following gases from least dense to most dense at 101.33 kPa and 298 K: O2, Ar, NH3, HCl.
Which of the following statements best explains why a closed balloon filled with helium gas rises in air? (a) Helium is a monatomic gas, whereas nearly all the molecules that make up air, such as nitrogen and oxygen, are diatomic. (b) The average speed of helium atoms is greater than the average speed of air molecules, and the greater speed of collisions with the balloon walls propels the balloon upward. (c) Because the helium atoms are of lower mass than the average air molecule, the helium gas is less dense than air. The mass of the balloon is thus less than the mass of the air displaced by its volume. (d) Because helium has a lower molar mass than the average air molecule, the helium atoms are in faster motion. This means that the temperature of the helium is greater than the air temperature. Hot gases tend to rise.

(a) Calculate the density of NO2 gas at 0.970 atm and 35 °C.

(b) Calculate the molar mass of a gas if 2.50 g occupies 0.875 L at 685 torr and 35 °C

