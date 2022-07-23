Chapter 10, Problem 45a

In an experiment reported in the scientific literature, male cockroaches were made to run at different speeds on a miniature treadmill while their oxygen consumption was measured. In 30 minutes the average cockroach (running at 0.08 km/h) consumed 1.0 mL of O2 at 101.33 kPa pressure and 20 °C per gram of insect mass. (a) How many moles of O2 would be consumed in 1 day by a 6.3-g cockroach moving at this speed?

