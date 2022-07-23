Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 46a
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 10, Problem 46a

The physical fitness of athletes is measured by 'VO2 max,' which is the maximum volume of oxygen consumed by an individual during incremental exercise (for example, on a treadmill). An average male has a VO2 max of 45 mL O2/kg body mass/min, but a world-class male athlete can have a VO2 max reading of 88.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (a) Calculate the volume of oxygen, in mL, consumed in 1 hr by an average man who weighs 85 kg and has a VO2 max reading of 47.5 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (b) If this man lost 10 kg, exercised, and increased his VO2 max to 65.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min, how many mL of oxygen would he consume in 1 hr?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: VO_2 max = 47.5 \text{ mL O}_2/\text{kg body mass/min}, \text{weight} = 85 \text{ kg}, \text{time} = 1 \text{ hr}.
Convert the time from hours to minutes: 1 \text{ hr} = 60 \text{ min}.
Calculate the total volume of oxygen consumed per minute by multiplying VO_2 max by the weight: \text{Volume per minute} = 47.5 \text{ mL O}_2/\text{kg/min} \times 85 \text{ kg}.
Calculate the total volume of oxygen consumed in 1 hour by multiplying the volume per minute by the total number of minutes: \text{Total volume} = \text{Volume per minute} \times 60 \text{ min}.
The result from the previous step gives the total volume of oxygen consumed in mL.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

VO2 max

VO2 max, or maximal oxygen uptake, is a measure of the maximum amount of oxygen that an individual can utilize during intense exercise. It is expressed in milliliters of oxygen consumed per kilogram of body mass per minute (mL O2/kg/min). This metric is crucial for assessing an athlete's aerobic endurance and overall cardiovascular fitness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:20
Different Types of Aqueous Solutions

Unit Conversion

In this context, unit conversion is necessary to calculate the total volume of oxygen consumed over a specific time period. Since VO2 max is given in mL O2/kg/min, it is essential to convert this rate into a total volume for the entire hour by multiplying by the individual's weight and the number of minutes in an hour (60).
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors

Metabolic Rate

Metabolic rate refers to the rate at which the body expends energy or consumes oxygen during physical activity. Understanding metabolic rate is important for interpreting VO2 max values, as it reflects the efficiency of the body's energy systems and its ability to sustain prolonged exercise, which is particularly relevant for athletes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:30
Instantaneous Rate
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (c) At what temperature would the pressure in the tank equal 15.2 MPa?

735
views
Textbook Question

Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (d) What would be the pressure of the gas, in kPa, if it were transferred to a container at 24 °C whose volume is 55.0 L?

398
views
Textbook Question

In an experiment reported in the scientific literature, male cockroaches were made to run at different speeds on a miniature treadmill while their oxygen consumption was measured. In 30 minutes the average cockroach (running at 0.08 km/h) consumed 1.0 mL of O2 at 101.33 kPa pressure and 20 °C per gram of insect mass. (a) How many moles of O2 would be consumed in 1 day by a 6.3-g cockroach moving at this speed?

828
views
Textbook Question
Rank the following gases from least dense to most dense at 101.33 kPa and 298 K: O2, Ar, NH3, HCl.
870
views
Textbook Question
Rank the following gases and vapors from least dense to most dense at 101.33 kPa and 298 K: water vapor 1H2O1g22, nitrogen 1N22, hydrogen sulfide 1H2S2.
822
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements best explains why a closed balloon filled with helium gas rises in air? (a) Helium is a monatomic gas, whereas nearly all the molecules that make up air, such as nitrogen and oxygen, are diatomic. (b) The average speed of helium atoms is greater than the average speed of air molecules, and the greater speed of collisions with the balloon walls propels the balloon upward. (c) Because the helium atoms are of lower mass than the average air molecule, the helium gas is less dense than air. The mass of the balloon is thus less than the mass of the air displaced by its volume. (d) Because helium has a lower molar mass than the average air molecule, the helium atoms are in faster motion. This means that the temperature of the helium is greater than the air temperature. Hot gases tend to rise.

1663
views